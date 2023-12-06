It’s vital for free world to maintain its consolidation – Zelenskyy in address to G-7 leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking via video link to the G-7 leaders on Wednesday, stated the need to preserve consolidation and support in the world next year for peoples and states whose freedom the aggressors are trying to destroy.

As he noted, this winter Ukraine has a chance to win the battle for energy, in particular thanks to partner assistance in strengthening air defense over Ukrainian cities.

"And if we continue to do this, if we stand up energetically this winter, Russian terror will suffer one of the biggest losses. Strong air defense and energy are an opportunity for our cities to live and the economy to work," the President said.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, further and systematic military support to Kyiv will allow the Ukrainian army to ensure a successful counteroffensive.

"Our soldiers withstand the blows - Putin has not won a single operation this year. We are maintaining important bridgeheads in several front lines and are preparing for the next steps. There is a realistic strategy for action, and it is our Ukrainian efforts - with your support - that can ensure Ukraine's success on earth," he said.

In addition, Zelenskyy recalled, "the EU's decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership is a powerful energy for us, the energy of unity." "We have to win this battle for motivation for our people," he stressed.

Speaking about the G-7 year under the presidency of Japan, the President called it productive and expressed hope that the Italian presidency next year will also be fruitful.

So, according to Zelenskyy, "Russia hopes only for one thing - that next year the consolidation of the world will collapse and believes that America and Europe will show weakness and will not maintain support for Ukraine at the proper level."

"[In connection with this], it is vital for the free world to maintain its consolidation. Save the interaction. To maintain the support of the one whose freedom they are trying to destroy. I believe that together we can make the next year productive for you and us. For you and us - for free nations. Not for Putin. Ukraine has power. And I ask you to be exactly as strong as you can - and as freedom can," the President concluded.