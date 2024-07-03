Twenty-one shelters installed by Ukrainian Red Cross Society operate in city of Kherson, Kherson region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has installed two more mobile shelters in the city of Kherson, where people can take refuge during Russian shelling.

"Two more mobile shelters have been installed in Kherson. In total, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has installed 21 shelters in the city of Kherson and Kherson region," URCS reported on Facebook.

The shelters are anti-shrapnel civil defense structures designed to protect people at large gatherings of people from shrapnel injuries. They are installed near healthcare facilities, markets, bus stations, public transport stops, and administrative service centers. Each structure covers an area of 10 square meters and can accommodate 10-15 people.