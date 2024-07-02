Facts

20:33 02.07.2024

Ukrainian, British FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit, supply of weapons to Ukraine

1 min read
Ukrainian, British FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit, supply of weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with British Foreign Minister David Cameron the further implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, preparations for the NATO summit in Washington and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

“I spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron to thank him for his support, joint efforts, and achievements. We discussed further implementation of the Peace Formula, preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, and weapon deliveries to Ukraine. We both believe that the Ukrainian-UK partnership is on a roll and will only grow stronger,” Kuleba said on X.

Tags: #mfa #ukraine #uk #talk

MORE ABOUT

20:31 02.07.2024
Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

20:27 02.07.2024
In response to Orbán's proposal on ceasefire and talks with Russia, Zelenskyy voices his plan on holding second Peace Summit – Zhovkva

In response to Orbán's proposal on ceasefire and talks with Russia, Zelenskyy voices his plan on holding second Peace Summit – Zhovkva

20:39 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy holds talk with leader of Gambia - first after 20-year diplomatic pause between countries

Zelenskyy holds talk with leader of Gambia - first after 20-year diplomatic pause between countries

15:58 29.06.2024
Plenkovic assures Croatia will continue to support Ukraine

Plenkovic assures Croatia will continue to support Ukraine

15:37 29.06.2024
Ukraine and China will continue dialogue on peace and development - Kuleba

Ukraine and China will continue dialogue on peace and development - Kuleba

16:56 28.06.2024
Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign security agreement in London on July 18

Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign security agreement in London on July 18

15:40 28.06.2024
Ukraine opened the Honorary Consulate in Liechtenstein

Ukraine opened the Honorary Consulate in Liechtenstein

14:26 28.06.2024
Slovenian govt approves additional EUR5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine – President

Slovenian govt approves additional EUR5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine – President

18:34 27.06.2024
Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

18:18 27.06.2024
Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

Pentagon chief says USA to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $2.3 bln

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Ambassador to Czech Republic Zvarych assumes his duties

USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

Number of people injured in enemy attack on Nikopol rises to ten – local authorities

Russian troops drop air bomb on Selydove: a woman killed, two more people injured

About 3% of doctors registered in NHSU left Ukraine at beginning of war – Liashko

With beginning of war, there is shortage of orthopedists, surgeons and anesthesiologists – Liashko

Stefanchuk meets with UN General Assembly President

MP Bezuhla appeals to SBI against AFU command on hindering her parliamentarian activities, disrupting several military operations

AD
AD
AD
AD