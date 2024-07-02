Ukrainian, British FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit, supply of weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with British Foreign Minister David Cameron the further implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, preparations for the NATO summit in Washington and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

“I spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron to thank him for his support, joint efforts, and achievements. We discussed further implementation of the Peace Formula, preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, and weapon deliveries to Ukraine. We both believe that the Ukrainian-UK partnership is on a roll and will only grow stronger,” Kuleba said on X.