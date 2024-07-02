Facts

19:55 02.07.2024

About 3% of doctors registered in NHSU left Ukraine at beginning of war – Liashko

1 min read
About 3% of doctors registered in NHSU left Ukraine at beginning of war – Liashko

Since the beginning of the war, about 3% of doctors registered in the electronic healthcare system operated by the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) left Ukraine.

As Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on the telethon, "this number was not critical, but in response to migration, both external and internal, the Ministry of Health makes certain management decisions so that medical care does not suffer."

He also said the Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Finance, carries out certain verifications whether the doctor is actually employed, in order to really see that he is included in the medical guarantee program."

In addition, Liashko said the Ministry of Health is studying the experience of some European countries that are implementing a strategy to encourage doctors to move to remote communities "who have experience, have worked in large clinics and big cities, but want to get a quieter job."

"They are motivated by certain financial incentives, that is, not young specialists, but, on the contrary, already experienced ones. And the system will benefit from this, because an experienced specialist reduces the number of redirects to hospital or specialized medical care," he said.

Tags: #doctors #emigration

