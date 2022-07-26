France to give Ukrainian doctors 10,000 laptops - Digital Minister

The French Ministry for the Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty is ready to donate 10,000 laptops to Ukrainian doctors to support the digitalization of the medical sector, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"To make it easier for doctors to work and communicate with patients online, it is important to provide everyone with high-quality Internet and a computer. This is an important part of the plan to digitalize the medical field," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He also thanked the French ministry for supporting the digitalization of the Ukrainian medical sector.

As reported earlier, the government decided to switch to electronic prescriptions. In addition, the country has implemented the issuance of electronic sick leave.