Facts

12:40 26.07.2022

France to give Ukrainian doctors 10,000 laptops - Digital Minister

1 min read
France to give Ukrainian doctors 10,000 laptops - Digital Minister

The French Ministry for the Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty is ready to donate 10,000 laptops to Ukrainian doctors to support the digitalization of the medical sector, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"To make it easier for doctors to work and communicate with patients online, it is important to provide everyone with high-quality Internet and a computer. This is an important part of the plan to digitalize the medical field," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He also thanked the French ministry for supporting the digitalization of the Ukrainian medical sector.

As reported earlier, the government decided to switch to electronic prescriptions. In addition, the country has implemented the issuance of electronic sick leave.

Tags: #doctors #france #digitalization

MORE ABOUT

09:19 05.07.2022
National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

16:04 30.06.2022
Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

13:20 16.06.2022
France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

19:03 30.05.2022
Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

15:46 30.05.2022
French FM visits Bucha

French FM visits Bucha

20:59 25.04.2022
Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

10:20 30.03.2022
Ukraine to receive EUR 300 mln loan from French Development Agency

Ukraine to receive EUR 300 mln loan from French Development Agency

20:05 24.03.2022
France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

17:14 23.03.2022
France should play leading role in new security system – Zelensky in French parliament

France should play leading role in new security system – Zelensky in French parliament

17:05 23.03.2022
We expect your leadership which to lead Russia seeking peace – Zelensky in French parliament

We expect your leadership which to lead Russia seeking peace – Zelensky in French parliament

AD

HOT NEWS

EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

Lavrynovych, Hryschenko are outside Ukraine, they put on wanted list – SBI

Council of EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine by another 6 months

SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

Ukraine returns bodies of 25 dead servicemen – Reintegration Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky holds first in history conversation with Uruguay president

Korban in Poland now, still intends to enter Ukraine

EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

Russia attacks Zatoka from 13 aircraft

Lavrynovych, Hryschenko are outside Ukraine, they put on wanted list – SBI

Council of EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine by another 6 months

Language Ombudsman's secretariat receives 502 notifications of violations of language law

SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

Russian invaders launch 18 missiles at Mykolaiv, no casualties reported - Kim

Ukraine returns bodies of 25 dead servicemen – Reintegration Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD