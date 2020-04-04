Aircraft with 20 Ukrainian volunteer doctors arrives in Italy – embassy

A plane with 20 Ukrainian volunteer doctors has arrived in Italy to help those infected with COVID-19, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in Italy reports.

"We met Ukrainian medical volunteers together with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and the leadership of the Marche region, in the hospitals of which they will help patients with coronavirus. Dear Italian friends, Ukraine is with you at this difficult moment," the embassy said on Facebook.

Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko, in turn, said on Facebook that in Italy Ukrainian doctors should study the experience of combating coronavirus, as well as conduct training broadcasts through Zoom for thousands of Ukrainian infectious disease doctors and epidemiologists.

"And then, two weeks later, when the peak of the epidemic is expected in Ukraine, our doctors will return and use the experience gained in Italy to save the lives of Ukrainians," the deputy minister added.