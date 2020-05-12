Facts

11:58 12.05.2020

Poltava region doctors receive UAH 21,000 each for fight against COVID-19 in March


Poltava region doctors receive UAH 21,000 each for fight against COVID-19 in March

Medical workers in Poltava region received on average UAH 21,000 each for work with coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in March. It is the only region where payments were made in full, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"The only region which really made these payments in full is Poltava region. They paid around UAH 21,000 to each medical worker who treated COVID-19 [patients]. This is a 300% bonus they were supposed to receive," the minister told a press briefing on Monday, during a working visit to Poltava region.

Stepanov said that the Health Ministry will study the situation with the payment of bonuses in other regions.

"We have received disappointing information on the payment of bonuses for COVID-19 as of May 8. I will report it to the president and the prime minister, especially on the specific regions," he said.

Stepanov also said the he arrived in Poltava region to learn its experience of implementing a pilot project for the introduction of the basic principles of the healthcare reform.

