American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

American doctors have set up a field hospital near Lviv, where they will provide free medical care to anyone who needs it during the war, Maksym Kozytsky, head of Lviv regional military administration, said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the hospital will employ about a hundred doctors, some of whom have experience in Iraq. At the same time, the mobile medical facility will be able to receive 60 patients.

The hospital was deployed by the international humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse. "Lviv Regional Military Administration will do its best to promote the development of this important initiative," Kozytsky promised.

He noted that the doctors brought everything they needed to provide assistance. They can treat patients around the clock.

Among the services that the hospital will be able to provide are emergency and surgical care, inpatient and outpatient services, care for women and children, including obstetrics.

In addition, this week, the head of Lviv regional military administration added, a field hospital in Yavoriv region will start working. It will be deployed by Israeli doctors.