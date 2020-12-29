Economy

08:58 29.12.2020

State budget for 2021 provides for increase in salaries for doctors by 30% – Finance Ministry

The state budget of Ukraine for 2021 provides for a 30% increase in salaries for doctors, according to the website of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

In general, UAH 161.4 billion with transfers are provided for financing the healthcare system next year, including UAH 123.5 billion allocated to finance the Medical Guarantee Program.

Some UAH 19.4 billion were allocated to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, of which UAH 15.8 billion to provide healthcare assistance to patients in medical institutions, UAH 2.6 billion to purchase vaccines and UAH 1 billion to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

In addition, UAH 8.3 billion were allocated to finance national medical institutions, and UAH 2.4 billion for a pilot to provide highly specialized treatment. For transplantation in Ukraine and treatment abroad, some UAH 1.2 billion are provided, UAH 1 billion for the purchase of equipment for supporting medical institutions and UAH 1 billion for the development of an emergency system. Some UAH 10.3 billion were allocated for the centralized purchase of medicines.

