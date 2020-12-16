Health Ministry develops bill establishing minimum wage for doctors

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has developed a bill, which intends to establish a minimum wage for doctors, tying it to the subsistence level, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Last week, the Ministry of Health prepared a bill that establishes the minimum wage and enshrines it in the law. It will be tied to the subsistence minimum. This practice exists in the country. When forming the budget, it will be impossible to pay less," he said.

In addition, Stepanov noted that the parliament did not support the proposals of the Ministry of Health in the 2021 budget.

"Yesterday, the budget for 2021 was adopted. The proposals submitted by the Ministry of Health based on their calculations were not taken into account. Yes, we see an increase in funding for medicine in absolute terms, but an increase does not mean a minimum sufficient level for funding medicine," he said.