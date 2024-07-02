Stefanchuk meets with UN General Assembly President

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis discussed during a meeting the Peace Formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, particularly the implementation of the UN Charter, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and world order.

"Met with the President of the UN General Assembly. We discussed a number of issues, including the importance of implementing President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. We focused on point 5 of the initiative – "Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and world order", which is under the patronage of the Ukrainian parliament. The focus is also on food and nuclear security, as well as humanitarian support," Stefanchuk said on X Social Network on Tuesday.