Facts

19:40 02.07.2024

Stefanchuk meets with UN General Assembly President

1 min read

GRf-K9ym-Xs-AAel-O6 Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis discussed during a meeting the Peace Formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, particularly the implementation of the UN Charter, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and world order.

"Met with the President of the UN General Assembly. We discussed a number of issues, including the importance of implementing President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. We focused on point 5 of the initiative – "Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and world order", which is under the patronage of the Ukrainian parliament. The focus is also on food and nuclear security, as well as humanitarian support," Stefanchuk said on X Social Network on Tuesday.

Tags: #general_assembly #stefanchuk #un

MORE ABOUT

19:02 25.06.2024
Parliament always in favor of Crimean Platform ideology – Stefanchuk

Parliament always in favor of Crimean Platform ideology – Stefanchuk

18:16 18.06.2024
Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

16:09 11.06.2024
Stefanchuk calls on Ukraine's partners to lift all restrictions on use of Western weapons on Russian territory

Stefanchuk calls on Ukraine's partners to lift all restrictions on use of Western weapons on Russian territory

14:34 10.06.2024
Stefanchuk to take part in summit of heads of parliaments of Poland, Baltic countries

Stefanchuk to take part in summit of heads of parliaments of Poland, Baltic countries

20:27 06.06.2024
Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

19:39 23.05.2024
UN General Assembly approves resolution recognizing events in Srebrenica in 1995 as genocide

UN General Assembly approves resolution recognizing events in Srebrenica in 1995 as genocide

15:57 22.05.2024
Stefanchuk apologizes for sexist remark about MP Heraschenko

Stefanchuk apologizes for sexist remark about MP Heraschenko

16:22 21.05.2024
Stefanchuk promises to find compromise on inclusion in parliament's agenda bill banning activities in religious organizations associated with Russia

Stefanchuk promises to find compromise on inclusion in parliament's agenda bill banning activities in religious organizations associated with Russia

11:03 21.05.2024
In Ukraine, need for humanitarian aid increasing due to war, but its volumes decreasing – UN

In Ukraine, need for humanitarian aid increasing due to war, but its volumes decreasing – UN

18:27 16.05.2024
UN condemns Russia's attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv region: Civilians must not be a target

UN condemns Russia's attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv region: Civilians must not be a target

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

Pentagon chief says USA to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $2.3 bln

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Ambassador to Czech Republic Zvarych assumes his duties

Ukrainian, British FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit, supply of weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

In response to Orbán's proposal on ceasefire and talks with Russia, Zelenskyy voices his plan on holding second Peace Summit – Zhovkva

USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

Number of people injured in enemy attack on Nikopol rises to ten – local authorities

Russian troops drop air bomb on Selydove: a woman killed, two more people injured

About 3% of doctors registered in NHSU left Ukraine at beginning of war – Liashko

AD
AD
AD
AD