Facts

16:21 02.07.2024

Two women dead as Russian forces shell Nikopol – regional administration

1 min read
The Russian occupation forces shelled Nikopol, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Two women, 61 and 86, were killed in Nikopol as a result of Russian attacks. Reportedly, nine people were wounded in the town, including two boys, 9 and 17. They are receiving all necessary assistance," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The official also reported numerous destructions in the town.

"Housing of the locals, educational establishments, and a medical facility were damaged. Shops, a beauty parlor, and a car came under fire," he said.

