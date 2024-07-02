Facts

14:50 02.07.2024

Orban to Zelenskyy: Ceasefire could speed up pace of negotiations with Russia

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposes to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure a ceasefire for peace negotiations, reports an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"Peace is an important issue. The war in which you are now living has a very intense impact on the security of Europe. We highly appreciate all the initiatives of Mr. Zelenskyy to achieve peace. I told Zelenskyy that these initiatives take a lot of time. And it is the rules of international diplomacy that make them complicated. I asked Zelenskyy to think about whether it could be done differently: first, cease fire, and then negotiate peace. Because a ceasefire could speed up the pace of these negotiations," Orban said at a press conference with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He also said that he was "very grateful to Zelenskyy for his opinion on this issue."

