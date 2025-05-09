Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:47 09.05.2025

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Europe will benefit from the Coalition of the Willing and will be able to strengthen its existing security architecture with its help, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) member countries on Thursday.

“We’re also getting ready in Ukraine for a meeting with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing – serious work ahead. We need this Coalition – and we need it to be strong enough to guarantee security the way we all agree on. I’m sure Europe will only benefit from this kind of teamwork – it’ll help strengthen the whole security setup we already have,” Zelenskyy said.

The text of the video address was published on the head of state’s website on Friday.

As reported, the Coalition of the Willing met on March 27 and April 10, with more than 30 countries taking part. On April 15, the Coalition of the Willing met on Black Sea security. The United States has privately signaled its willingness to support Western forces under the initiative, which is being championed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Tags: #zelenskyy #jef

