Carlo Formosa appointed new Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine

Carlo Formosa has become the new Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"Congratulations to Carlo Formosa, new Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine," the ministry said on the X network.

"I will proudly represent Italy, among Ukraine's closest allies, interpreting our leading contribution to a just peace, future reconstruction and the Country's European path," the Italian Foreign Ministry quotes Formosa as saying.

Formosa was the Italian Ambassador to Portugal from January 4, 2020 to April 2024, and since July 1, 2024, he has been the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, succeeding Pier Francesco Zazo.