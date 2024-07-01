Facts

20:32 01.07.2024

Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, and Chief of the General Staff, Anatoliy Barhylevych, the preparation of solutions to weaken the Russian army.

“Morning briefing with the military. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych. We discussed key frontline directions – including Pokrovsk and other areas in Donetsk region, as well as Kharkiv region. We also discussed some of our fundamental decisions – steps we are preparing to ensure the occupiers lose more of their logistics, more of their equipment, and more of their hopes to expand the war,” the President said in his video address.

As he noted, “For Russia, all this must end in defeat – and only then will the very idea of a war against Ukraine be defeated. We are doing everything for this with both weapons and diplomacy. These processes are proceeding hand in hand.”

Tags: #meeting #president #military

