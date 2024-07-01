Russians’ losses in eastern direction in June amount to almost 32,000 people, more than 300 tanks, almost 20,000 UAVs – Khortytsia group of troops

The total losses of the Russian army in the eastern direction alone in June amounted to 31,936 personnel, 342 tanks, 592 armored combat vehicles, Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops has reported.

As the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops informs on its official Telegram channel, the enemy's losses for the month amount to: guns and mortars – 1,084; multiple rocket launchers - 13; heavy flamethrower systems - 1; anti-tank weapons - 80; air defense - 44; electronic warfare - 55; aircraft - 1; automotive equipment – 1,302; special equipment - 249; UAV – 19,939; control points - 2; UAV control points - 21; shelters – 1,303; ammunition depots - 216; fuel depots - 26.

“The defense forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on enemy troops, deplete the enemy along the entire line of contact,” the message says.