18:52 18.07.2025

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Russian occupation forces on the territory of Ukraine lose an average of 1,251 servicemen every day, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"Since the beginning of 2025, the Russian aggressor has been losing an average of 1,251 servicemen every day," he said on the X social network on Friday.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in 2022 the occupiers lost 106,720 people (an average of 340 people per day). In 2023, the enemy's losses amounted to 253,290 people (an average of 693 people per day). In 2024 some 430,790 people (an average of 1,177 people per day).

Russia does not disclose its losses, last mentioning the number of dead in September 2022. According to the British intelligence, as of the beginning of 2025, Russia had lost about 90,000 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine also did not disclose its losses for a long time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February 2025 announced more than 46,000 dead and about 380,000 injured since February 2022.

