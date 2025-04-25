Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:07 25.04.2025

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

The Defense Forces eliminated 1,170 invaders, nine tanks, three armored vehicles, 72 artillery systems, 119 UAVs, as well as 151 units of vehicles and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 25, 2025 were approximately 946,500 (1,170 more) personnel, 10,703 (nine more) tanks, 22,315 (three more) armored combat vehicles, 26,895 (72 more) artillery systems, 1,372 (three more) MLRS, 1,144 (three more) air defense systems, 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 33,779 (119 more) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,196 (48 more) cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 45,906 (151 more) vehicles and tankers, and 3,860 units of special equipment," the morning repot notes.

Tags: #invaders #losses

