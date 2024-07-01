Facts

13:33 01.07.2024

Two crews of URCS rapid response team work at site of liquidation of consequences of strike in Kharkiv

Two crews of URCS rapid response team work at site of liquidation of consequences of strike in Kharkiv

Two crews of the rapid response unit of the Kharkiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the scene of liquidation of the consequences of the Russian air attack on Kharkiv on Sunday.

"Volunteers provided first aid to the victims and transported the wounded from the scene to ambulances," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society said on Facebook on Monday.

Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society of Zaporizhia region on Saturday helped victims of enemy shelling in Vilniansk.

As reported, on June 30, a guided bomb fired from the village of Nizhny Olshanets, Belgorod Region (Russia), hit a few meters from the premises of Nova Poshta in Slobidsky district of Kharkiv. As a result, one person was killed and nine were injured, including an 8-month-old boy. Eight vehicles were destroyed and five more were damaged.

According to the press service of the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, the enemy strike was carried out by FAB-500. The distance between the launch site and the impact is about 70 km.

On June 29, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhia region, killing seven people, including three children, and injuring 38, including nine children.

Tags: #kharkiv #urcs #help #attack

