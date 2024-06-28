Facts

20:57 28.06.2024

Delegation of Polish National Security Bureau is visiting Ukraine

1 min read
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Mykola Toczycki met with a delegation of the Polish National Security Bureau led by Deputy Head of the Bureau, Lieutenant General Dariusz Łukowski.

"The Polish delegation is visiting at the invitation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to discuss the current situation at the front, the development of bilateral military-political cooperation and further support for our country from Poland," the presidential press service said.

As noted, the parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, the state of security in the region, the results of the Global Peace Summit and further cooperation in the defense sector.

"Mykola Toczycki and Dariusz Łukowski paid special attention to issues of cooperation between the two countries on Ukraine's path to NATO membership," the service said in the statement.

