17:32 11.03.2025

Ukrainian, US delegations discuss partial ceasefire, mineral deal; second round started – media

The Ukrainian and American delegations, which are holding talks in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), have already discussed during the first round an agreement on rare earth minerals, as well as Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire regime at sea and in the sky, Suspilne reports, citing its own sources.

"The first round of negotiations was devoted to Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire at sea and in the sky, a source familiar with the course of the meeting reported. Also during the first part, they talked about an agreement on rare earth metals. The second round of negotiations is currently underway," the publication's website reports.

After the break, the negotiations resumed, said State Department press secretary Tammy Bruce.

Communications adviser to the head of the President's Office Daria Zarivna wrote on Telegram that "everything is happening constructively."

