Ukrainian, US delegations discuss partial ceasefire, mineral deal; second round started – media

"The first round of negotiations was devoted to Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire at sea and in the sky, a source familiar with the course of the meeting reported. Also during the first part, they talked about an agreement on rare earth metals. The second round of negotiations is currently underway," the publication's website reports.

After the break, the negotiations resumed, said State Department press secretary Tammy Bruce.

Communications adviser to the head of the President's Office Daria Zarivna wrote on Telegram that "everything is happening constructively."