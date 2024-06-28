Facts

18:23 28.06.2024

Clear, detailed plan for ending war to be ready this year – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Clear, detailed plan for ending war to be ready this year – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a clear and detailed plan for ending the war with Russia based on the points of the Peace Formula will be developed and presented this year.

As he noted, answering questions from journalists during a press conference in Kyiv with the President of Slovenia, it is Ukraine that will decide [how and when to negotiate with Russia].

"But if everything depended only on Ukraine, there would be no war. Unfortunately, the occupier is Russia, and Putin wanted the war, and so far he does not want to end it," Zelenskyy said.

"The diplomatic path chosen by Ukraine is our initiative, because we are a victim in this war. The Peace Summit has passed. And now we are working on three plans in detail: energy, food security and exchanges [of prisoners of war]. I am sure that we will resolve these issues. In particular, we will prepare a detailed plan. This will happen in the near future," the president said.

According to him, for the remaining points of the Peace Formula, Ukraine, together with its partners, will also develop and prepare a comprehensive plan.

"It is critical for us to show a plan for ending the war that will be supported by the majority [leaders] of the world. This is the diplomatic path we are working on," he said.

As Zelenskyy noted, Ukraine is increasing the production of drones, artillery and electronic warfare. "Since we must be strong on the battlefield. Since if you are weak, it is not because someone wants to fight. We didn't want to from the very beginning. We just want peace. But we must be strong, and therefore we are developing our production to be strong."

This, according to Zelenskyy, "is necessary, because Russia understands nothing except force, and does not respect anyone except the strong."

"[Therefore], these are two parallel things: to be strong on the battlefield and to develop a clear plan and a detailed plan. And it will be ready this year," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #plan #peace_formula

