16:17 24.11.2025

28-point peace plan as everyone saw it no longer exists – advisor to chief of President’s Office

The 28-point peace plan as everyone saw it no longer exists; some points have been removed, others have been amended, said Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the head of the President’s Office, following the talks in Geneva.

"Ukraine discussed every point of the proposed plan with the USA. The 28-point plan, as everyone saw it, no longer exists. Some points were removed, others were amended. Not a single comment from the Ukrainian side went unanswered," Bevz wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He noted that there was much more conspiracy theory than reality.

"Someday I'll write in my memoirs how the delegation's leadership navigated a thicket of manipulation to ensure that this meeting not only took place, but was constructive," the adviser to the head of the President’s Office added.

As earlier reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a full report from the Geneva negotiating delegation on Monday evening, and further steps will be determined based on the reports.

