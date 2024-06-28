Slovenian govt approves additional EUR5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine – President

The Slovenian government has approved an additional EUR 5 million for Ukraine's humanitarian needs, Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar said during her visit to Kyiv.

"We have brought one good piece of news to Kyiv. The Slovenian government has approved an additional EUR 5 million of aid for humanitarian purposes," she said at a press conference with the President of Ukraine on Friday.

The President stressed that Slovenia wants to be active in this area. "Slovenia is a small state, and we cannot provide as much military assistance as big states can. But all the same, we have given a lot and we will give more," the head of the Slovenian state noted.