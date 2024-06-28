Facts

10:54 28.06.2024

EU leaders urge to step up military assistance to Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

2 min read

The European Council calls for increased military assistance to Ukraine with supplies of air defense systems, ammunition and missiles.

This is said in the conclusions of the European Council meeting, which were approved in the section on Ukraine on Thursday, the first day of the meeting of the leaders of the European Union.

“As Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defence, the European Council calls for the delivery of military support to Ukraine to be stepped up. In particular, air defence systems, ammunition and missiles are urgently needed to protect Ukraine’s population and critical energy infrastructure,” the document reads.

During the meeting, the European Council reviewed the work done to provide military support to Ukraine, where further efforts are needed. “The European Council calls on the Council to swiftly finalise work on the European Peace Facility assistance measures that will further incentivise the delivery of military support to Ukraine,” the EU leaders outlined further work.

In addition, they welcomed the progress in the implementation of initiatives put forward by several Member States on ammunition and missiles, fighter jets, air defense and training, and called for “for their further reinforcement and acceleration.”

The leaders also didn’t exclude that “In order to better help meet the training needs of the Ukrainian military, the European Union stands ready to further increase the capacity of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).”

The European Council recalls its previous conclusions on continued support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and reconfirms the European Union’s unwavering commitment to providing continued political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed.

“Russia must not prevail. The European Council strongly condemns the recent escalation of hostilities by Russia, in particular the further intensified attacks against civilians and civilian and critical infrastructure, especially in the energy sector,” the conclusions say.

