Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:40 14.07.2025

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

2 min read
Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump's representative, General Keith Kellogg, discussed the issues of strengthening air defense for Ukraine, joint production, procurement of defense weapons together with Europe, as well as new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"Met with General Keith Kellogg, special representative of the US President. We had a productive conversation. We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This is strengthening air defense for Ukraine, joint production, procurement of defense weapons together with Europe. And of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it. We hope for the leadership of the United States, because it is clear that Moscow will not stop if its inadequate ambitions are not stopped by force," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Kellogg for his visit to Ukraine. "I am grateful to President Trump for important signals of support and positive decisions for both our countries. We appreciate the support of the American people," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with Kellogg in a tete-a-tete and expanded format.

As expected, Trump will announce a new plan for supplying weapons to Ukraine on Monday, and this plan includes not only anti-aircraft systems, but also offensive weapons, writes the Axios publication, citing anonymous informed sources.

"Two sources told Axios that they have reason to believe that the plan will likely include long-range missiles capable of reaching targets deep inside Russia, including Moscow. However, neither had information about any final decision," writes Axios.

Tags: #sanctions #kellogg #zelenskyy #air_defense_systems

MORE ABOUT

15:23 14.07.2025
Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

09:19 14.07.2025
US Special Envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

US Special Envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

13:40 12.07.2025
Russia launched 26 cruise missiles, 597 drones overnight, tougher secondary sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Russia launched 26 cruise missiles, 597 drones overnight, tougher secondary sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

14:24 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

12:18 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions on Russia, preventing Putin's plans to increase his army from 1.2 to 1.5 mln

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions on Russia, preventing Putin's plans to increase his army from 1.2 to 1.5 mln

11:38 11.07.2025
Ukraine and IAEA deepen cooperation on energy recovery

Ukraine and IAEA deepen cooperation on energy recovery

10:28 11.07.2025
Discussion of meeting with Russia at leaders’ level possible after implementation of agreements on swaps – Zelenskyy

Discussion of meeting with Russia at leaders’ level possible after implementation of agreements on swaps – Zelenskyy

10:26 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy mulling appointment of Defense Minister Umerov as ambassador to USA

Zelenskyy mulling appointment of Defense Minister Umerov as ambassador to USA

10:23 11.07.2025
Ukraine has found solution to shoot down 700-1,000 UAVs daily with interceptor drones, partners' finances needed – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has found solution to shoot down 700-1,000 UAVs daily with interceptor drones, partners' finances needed – Zelenskyy

10:14 11.07.2025
Rutte calls for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense systems

Rutte calls for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense systems

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Over 200 agreements, memos worth over EUR 13 bln signed at URC – Shmyhal

Hostile drone attack injures 6 at educational institution in Sumy region

Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

ESB Director Selection Commission to return letter to govt on Monday, to not review candidacy

LATEST

Number of victims in Zlatopillia, Kharkiv region, rises to ten – prosecutor's office

One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

Government allocates UAH 322 mln for salaries of veterans' support specialists - prime minister

Cabinet appoints brother of former Accounting Chamber Head Patska as Deputy Head of State Service for Children

Cabinet includes 2 heritage sites in Kyiv in State Register of Monuments

Over 200 agreements, memos worth over EUR 13 bln signed at URC – Shmyhal

Hostile drone attack injures 6 at educational institution in Sumy region

Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

Macron: France's defense budget to reach EUR 64 billion by 2027

Zelenskyy asks Rada to extend martial law and mobilization until November 5

AD
AD