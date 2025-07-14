Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump's representative, General Keith Kellogg, discussed the issues of strengthening air defense for Ukraine, joint production, procurement of defense weapons together with Europe, as well as new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"Met with General Keith Kellogg, special representative of the US President. We had a productive conversation. We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This is strengthening air defense for Ukraine, joint production, procurement of defense weapons together with Europe. And of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it. We hope for the leadership of the United States, because it is clear that Moscow will not stop if its inadequate ambitions are not stopped by force," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Kellogg for his visit to Ukraine. "I am grateful to President Trump for important signals of support and positive decisions for both our countries. We appreciate the support of the American people," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with Kellogg in a tete-a-tete and expanded format.

As expected, Trump will announce a new plan for supplying weapons to Ukraine on Monday, and this plan includes not only anti-aircraft systems, but also offensive weapons, writes the Axios publication, citing anonymous informed sources.

"Two sources told Axios that they have reason to believe that the plan will likely include long-range missiles capable of reaching targets deep inside Russia, including Moscow. However, neither had information about any final decision," writes Axios.