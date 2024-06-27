Zelenskyy in Brussels discusses finalization of future bilateral security agreement with Slovenian PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

“I had a meeting with Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob. We discussed the finalization of the bilateral security agreement and steps toward securing a just peace for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine appreciates Slovenia's participation in the inaugural Peace Summit and the accession of this state to the general communique.

Zelenskyy thanked Slovenia for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and all the assistance provided.