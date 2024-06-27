Facts

19:11 27.06.2024

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working visit to Brussels to participate in the EU summit, met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The head of state noted the recent confirmation by the European Commission that Ukraine has completed the necessary steps to begin negotiations on accession to the EU. The leaders discussed all priority issues related to this topic.

We paid special attention to the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and the adoption of the 14th package of EU sanctions, the use of windfall profits from frozen Russian assets for the defense needs of Ukraine, as well as the continuation of trade and transport liberalization.

Zelenskyy thanked von der Leyen for her personal participation in the first Peace Summit and her support in attracting countries of the Global South to it.

Tags: #president #meeting #european_commission

