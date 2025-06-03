Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:55 03.06.2025

European Commission: Russian proposals submitted to Ukraine in Istanbul indicate Kremlin's aggressive position

2 min read
European Commission: Russian proposals submitted to Ukraine in Istanbul indicate Kremlin's aggressive position

The European Commission states that the published proposals of Russia to Ukraine with a list of measures that Kyiv must implement in order for the fire to cease and peace talks to begin, only demonstrate the Kremlin's aggressive position.

This is how European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper commented on the published proposals that were submitted by the Russians to the Ukrainian side during the negotiations that took place on Monday in Istanbul on Tuesday in Brussels.

She said the situation continues in the same vein: Russia's demands underline its refusal to hold peace talks in good faith. The list of demands demonstrates its continued aggression towards Ukraine. Russia also expects immediate concessions from Ukraine that do not respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. This is not a significant contribution to peace talks, the spokeswoman said.

In the continuation of this subject, the question was asked whether the European Union intends to seize the next package of sanctions because of Russia's position. To this, spokeswoman Paula Pinho referred to the interview of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which she gave on Monday evening. She said that the coming weeks will show whether President Putin is serious about achieving a ceasefire or not, and on this basis it will be seen how to move this forward.

Tags: #european_commission

MORE ABOUT

14:41 28.05.2025
EU proposes new strategy for Black Sea region with closer cooperation with Ukraine, other states

EU proposes new strategy for Black Sea region with closer cooperation with Ukraine, other states

16:54 19.05.2025
EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

11:36 10.05.2025
EU directs EUR1 bln from excess profits from Russian assets to Ukraine's defense industry - Umerov

EU directs EUR1 bln from excess profits from Russian assets to Ukraine's defense industry - Umerov

14:21 02.05.2025
European Commission welcomes Ukraine-US fossil fuel deal that doesn’t hinder EU accession

European Commission welcomes Ukraine-US fossil fuel deal that doesn’t hinder EU accession

20:27 01.05.2025
European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

18:45 30.04.2025
Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

18:20 30.04.2025
European Commission invests EUR 910 mln in European Defense Fund involving Ukrainian defense companies for first time

European Commission invests EUR 910 mln in European Defense Fund involving Ukrainian defense companies for first time

15:11 30.04.2025
Those responsible for the torture and murder of Ukrainians, including journalist Roshchina, must be held accountable - European Commission

Those responsible for the torture and murder of Ukrainians, including journalist Roshchina, must be held accountable - European Commission

16:15 29.04.2025
European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

18:22 31.03.2025
Stefanishyna to European Commission: We expect decision to open first negotiating cluster to be made as soon as possible

Stefanishyna to European Commission: We expect decision to open first negotiating cluster to be made as soon as possible

HOT NEWS

Drapaty: I receive assignment from president; I remain in ranks, on frontline

IAEA denies active preparations for Zaporizhia NPP launch, stresses lack of conditions for its operation – Grossi

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

Kerch Bridge damaged in 'special operation' – SBU

Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

LATEST

Drapaty: I receive assignment from president; I remain in ranks, on frontline

White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

Celebrations on occasion of 79th anniversary of founding of Italian Republic held in Kyiv

Results of Polish presidential elections to affect upcoming parliamentary elections

PACE to launch War Correspondents' Day and Freedom of Journalism in memory of deceased Victoria Roshchyna

Zaporizhia NPP not affected by blackout in occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson regions

Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

Shmyhal, Stoltenberg discuss military aid to Ukraine

US administration 'disappointed but not surprised' by Russian demands for ceasefire

Number of casualties in Sumy increases to 28, incl three children – ministry

AD
AD