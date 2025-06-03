European Commission: Russian proposals submitted to Ukraine in Istanbul indicate Kremlin's aggressive position

The European Commission states that the published proposals of Russia to Ukraine with a list of measures that Kyiv must implement in order for the fire to cease and peace talks to begin, only demonstrate the Kremlin's aggressive position.

This is how European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper commented on the published proposals that were submitted by the Russians to the Ukrainian side during the negotiations that took place on Monday in Istanbul on Tuesday in Brussels.

She said the situation continues in the same vein: Russia's demands underline its refusal to hold peace talks in good faith. The list of demands demonstrates its continued aggression towards Ukraine. Russia also expects immediate concessions from Ukraine that do not respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. This is not a significant contribution to peace talks, the spokeswoman said.

In the continuation of this subject, the question was asked whether the European Union intends to seize the next package of sanctions because of Russia's position. To this, spokeswoman Paula Pinho referred to the interview of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which she gave on Monday evening. She said that the coming weeks will show whether President Putin is serious about achieving a ceasefire or not, and on this basis it will be seen how to move this forward.