Yermak about ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov: Everyone will face justice for doing evil

Commenting on the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said they bear individual responsibility for the aggression against Ukraine.

"The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The warrants relate to international crimes committed between October 10, 2022 and March 9, 2023. These are attacks on civilian facilities, energy infrastructure, harm to civilians and facilities, as well as crimes against humanity," he said on the Telegram channel Tuesday.

Shoigu and Gerasimov bear individual responsibility, Yermak emphasized.

"An important decision. Everyone will face justice for doing evil," he said.

As reported, on March 17, 2023, the ICC, at the request of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.