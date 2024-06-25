Facts

15:55 25.06.2024

Yermak about ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov: Everyone will face justice for doing evil

1 min read
Yermak about ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov: Everyone will face justice for doing evil

Commenting on the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said they bear individual responsibility for the aggression against Ukraine.

"The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The warrants relate to international crimes committed between October 10, 2022 and March 9, 2023. These are attacks on civilian facilities, energy infrastructure, harm to civilians and facilities, as well as crimes against humanity," he said on the Telegram channel Tuesday.

Shoigu and Gerasimov bear individual responsibility, Yermak emphasized.

"An important decision. Everyone will face justice for doing evil," he said.

As reported, on March 17, 2023, the ICC, at the request of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

Tags: #icc #yermak

MORE ABOUT

14:58 25.06.2024
ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

11:35 25.06.2024
Yermak, Sullivan discuss preparations for NATO Summit in Washington

Yermak, Sullivan discuss preparations for NATO Summit in Washington

15:20 22.06.2024
Yermak, Brink discuss G7 summit outcomes, permission to attack Russia

Yermak, Brink discuss G7 summit outcomes, permission to attack Russia

10:44 19.06.2024
Yermak discusses Peace Summit outcomes, development of further contacts with Adviser to President of South Africa on national security

Yermak discusses Peace Summit outcomes, development of further contacts with Adviser to President of South Africa on national security

15:28 17.06.2024
Yermak regrets he can’t discuss last Peace Summit with Oleksandr Martynenko

Yermak regrets he can’t discuss last Peace Summit with Oleksandr Martynenko

16:30 15.06.2024
Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

16:08 15.06.2024
We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

15:26 15.06.2024
Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

14:57 15.06.2024
Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

14:50 15.06.2024
Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

ECHR recognizes exhaustive evidence in ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ case regarding Crimea – Justice Ministry

Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with President of German Bundesrat results of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

ECHR recognizes exhaustive evidence in ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ case regarding Crimea – Justice Ministry

Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

Kuleba names three steps to full membership of Ukraine in EU

European Commission President: Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations

SBI announces suspicion to MP Tischenko

Zelenskyy extends sanctions against Firtash, Fuks, heads of Gazprom, VTB and other Russian businessmen for another 10 years

EU agrees to provide EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine for armament from windfall revenues from immobilized Russian assets – Borrell

AD
AD
AD
AD