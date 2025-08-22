Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:58 22.08.2025

President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

2 min read
President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted a proposal to reform the President’s Office by actively involving military personnel with proven combat experience or combat veterans in the work of the structure, said head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

"Today I proposed to the President of Ukraine to reform the President’s Office. The idea is that a significant number of the Office's employees should be military personnel with confirmed combat experience of a full-scale war or combat veterans. We are talking about employees at all levels. In all departments without exception. Zelenskyy supported this idea," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"Not all of them are career military personnel, many volunteers left the civilian world. Some worked in successful companies (...) Because these people are the measure of honor, morality and loyalty to Ukraine," Yermak noted.

"I know very well how the pace changes when there are people who have been through the war nearby. They do not look for excuses, they look for solutions on how to achieve results. An example is nearby. My deputy, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, previously commanded the 93rd separate mechanized brigade Kholodnyi Yar. During the war, he was responsible for the lives of his subordinates and the success of combat operations. Now in the Office, he demonstrates the same speed, honesty and integrity - for him, this means remaining true to himself and the country. This is the kind of culture that should be spread throughout the civil service in the future," Yermak said about his experience working with the veteran.

In his opinion, business, IT, culture should also take such people into their teams. "This makes the system stronger and fairer."

Tags: #presidents_office #reform #yermak

