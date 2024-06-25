Facts

13:44 25.06.2024

Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

1 min read
Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

The Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with the first batch of artillery shells in accordance with the Czech assistance program for Kyiv, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

“The first shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago. We are doing what it takes,” Fiala said on X Tuesday.

As reported, on May 29, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic announced that in June, tens of thousands of 155 mm artillery shells are planned to be delivered to Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative to help Kyiv.

Earlier, he announced that the Czech Republic had already signed contracts for the supply of 180,000 artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Tags: #fiala #czech_republic

