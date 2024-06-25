SBI announces suspicion to MP Tischenko

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has announced suspicion to Ukrainian MP Mykola Tischenko on the fact of the events in Dnipro with the illegal imprisonment of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press service of the SBI has reported.

"Member of parliament Mykola Tischenko has been notified of suspicion regarding the events in Dnipro," the Bureau said on Tuesday morning.

According to the materials of SBI, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin notified Ukrainian deputy Mykola Tischenko of suspicion on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro. (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The department recalled that on June 20 of this year in Dnipro, a group of persons, on the instructions of Tischenko, unlawfully deprived the victim of liberty - a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was held for a certain time and inflicted bodily injuries. The investigation found that this had been done by prior agreement of a group of people and with the use of physical force and special means.

In turn, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO) agreed on a motion to elect a preventive measure for the MP in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

In addition, law enforcement officers reported suspicion to another person who took an active part in illegal actions, according to Part 2 of Article 127, Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that measures are currently underway to identify other persons involved in the criminal offense. Investigative actions are continuing.

The SBI also added that in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is legally proven and established by a court verdict.

As reported, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, called the behavior of Mykola Tischenko incompatible with the status of a deputy and called on law enforcement officers to respond to the incident with him and a soldier of the special forces Kraken in Dnipro.

Earlier, a number of telegram channels published a video that in Dnipro on June 20, a group of unknown assaulted a former fighter of the Kraken special unit, Dmyto Pavlov (Son), when he was walking with his child. The video shows that the security of Tischenko, with whom Pavlov argued, is involved in this.