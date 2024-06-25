Facts

11:20 25.06.2024

SBI announces suspicion to MP Tischenko

3 min read
SBI announces suspicion to MP Tischenko

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has announced suspicion to Ukrainian MP Mykola Tischenko on the fact of the events in Dnipro with the illegal imprisonment of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press service of the SBI has reported.

"Member of parliament Mykola Tischenko has been notified of suspicion regarding the events in Dnipro," the Bureau said on Tuesday morning.

According to the materials of SBI, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin notified Ukrainian deputy Mykola Tischenko of suspicion on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro. (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The department recalled that on June 20 of this year in Dnipro, a group of persons, on the instructions of Tischenko, unlawfully deprived the victim of liberty - a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was held for a certain time and inflicted bodily injuries. The investigation found that this had been done by prior agreement of a group of people and with the use of physical force and special means.

In turn, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO) agreed on a motion to elect a preventive measure for the MP in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

In addition, law enforcement officers reported suspicion to another person who took an active part in illegal actions, according to Part 2 of Article 127, Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that measures are currently underway to identify other persons involved in the criminal offense. Investigative actions are continuing.

The SBI also added that in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is legally proven and established by a court verdict.

As reported, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, called the behavior of Mykola Tischenko incompatible with the status of a deputy and called on law enforcement officers to respond to the incident with him and a soldier of the special forces Kraken in Dnipro.

Earlier, a number of telegram channels published a video that in Dnipro on June 20, a group of unknown assaulted a former fighter of the Kraken special unit, Dmyto Pavlov (Son), when he was walking with his child. The video shows that the security of Tischenko, with whom Pavlov argued, is involved in this.

Tags: #sbi #tischenko

MORE ABOUT

16:06 19.06.2024
SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

12:48 04.06.2024
In case of enemy's breakthrough in Kharkiv region, military leadership, fighters interrogated, secret documents being studied – Udovychenko

In case of enemy's breakthrough in Kharkiv region, military leadership, fighters interrogated, secret documents being studied – Udovychenko

12:08 04.06.2024
First dpty director of SBI: Dubinsky's treason case at final stage, we will hear a lot of interesting episodes at trial

First dpty director of SBI: Dubinsky's treason case at final stage, we will hear a lot of interesting episodes at trial

11:44 04.06.2024
No procedural rationale in Bakanov's interrogations, conspiracy theory about his immunity inappropriate – SBI first dpty director

No procedural rationale in Bakanov's interrogations, conspiracy theory about his immunity inappropriate – SBI first dpty director

13:36 30.05.2024
SBI Director: We facilitate return of fighters to positions, do not improve statistics of criminal cases

SBI Director: We facilitate return of fighters to positions, do not improve statistics of criminal cases

12:56 03.05.2024
SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

16:27 06.04.2024
SBI completes investigation into case of concern selling components to Russian military-industrial complex

SBI completes investigation into case of concern selling components to Russian military-industrial complex

11:59 20.02.2024
SBI notifies Sivkovych of suspicion of organizing beating of students on Maidan in 2013

SBI notifies Sivkovych of suspicion of organizing beating of students on Maidan in 2013

12:45 14.02.2024
Businessman Tischenko arrested with option to post UAH 363 mln bail in petroleum products theft case

Businessman Tischenko arrested with option to post UAH 363 mln bail in petroleum products theft case

14:14 13.02.2024
Court seizes assets of the Russian oligarch Savvidi as state income – SBI

Court seizes assets of the Russian oligarch Savvidi as state income – SBI

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

ECHR recognizes exhaustive evidence in ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ case regarding Crimea – Justice Ministry

Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with President of German Bundesrat results of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

Yermak about ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov: Everyone will face justice for doing evil

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

ECHR recognizes exhaustive evidence in ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ case regarding Crimea – Justice Ministry

Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

Kuleba names three steps to full membership of Ukraine in EU

European Commission President: Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations

Yermak, Sullivan discuss preparations for NATO Summit in Washington

AD
AD
AD
AD