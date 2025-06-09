SBI reports suspicion of illicit enrichment to former AFU logistics department head

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in cooperation with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) have served suspicion notices to the former head of one of the central departments of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in illegal enrichment of over UAH 12 million.

"In 2023–2024, the former official unreasonably acquired assets, the legality of which he could not confirm. The assets include 14 land plots in the Kyiv region, an apartment, cars (Toyota Tundra, Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Tucson), as well as domestic government loan bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, issued for himself and his relatives," the SBI said in a message on its Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the SBI said that during a search of the defendant's place of residence, weapons and ammunition were discovered that were stored without a permit provided for by law.