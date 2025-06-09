Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 09.06.2025

SBI reports suspicion of illicit enrichment to former AFU logistics department head

1 min read
SBI reports suspicion of illicit enrichment to former AFU logistics department head

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in cooperation with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) have served suspicion notices to the former head of one of the central departments of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in illegal enrichment of over UAH 12 million.

"In 2023–2024, the former official unreasonably acquired assets, the legality of which he could not confirm. The assets include 14 land plots in the Kyiv region, an apartment, cars (Toyota Tundra, Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Tucson), as well as domestic government loan bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, issued for himself and his relatives," the SBI said in a message on its Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the SBI said that during a search of the defendant's place of residence, weapons and ammunition were discovered that were stored without a permit provided for by law.

Tags: #sbi

MORE ABOUT

13:57 21.04.2025
SBI completes probe on substandard medical kits supplied to military for UAH 18 million

SBI completes probe on substandard medical kits supplied to military for UAH 18 million

13:55 12.03.2025
SBI conducting searches at homes of Poroshenko's former security head, his deputy - European Solidarity

SBI conducting searches at homes of Poroshenko's former security head, his deputy - European Solidarity

18:45 11.03.2025
SBI conducts searches at HQCJ premises, potentially leading to suspension of all judicial selection processes – sources

SBI conducts searches at HQCJ premises, potentially leading to suspension of all judicial selection processes – sources

18:10 11.03.2025
Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

12:12 14.02.2025
SBI detains director of online casino PIN-UP on suspicion of aiding aggressor state

SBI detains director of online casino PIN-UP on suspicion of aiding aggressor state

15:44 13.02.2025
SBI appeals to court regarding time limit for Poroshenko's familiarization with ‘coal case’

SBI appeals to court regarding time limit for Poroshenko's familiarization with ‘coal case’

16:10 12.02.2025
Poroshenko receives 15 subpoenas from SBI

Poroshenko receives 15 subpoenas from SBI

16:36 24.01.2025
Former command of 155th Anne de Kyiv Brigade put draft dodgers on list of trainees sent to France – SBI

Former command of 155th Anne de Kyiv Brigade put draft dodgers on list of trainees sent to France – SBI

17:09 20.01.2025
SBI detains former Anne of Kyiv brigade commander

SBI detains former Anne of Kyiv brigade commander

16:34 20.01.2025
SBI detains generals, whose inaction led to seizure of part of Kharkiv region in 2024

SBI detains generals, whose inaction led to seizure of part of Kharkiv region in 2024

HOT NEWS

Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

Russia hasn’t still responded to our proposals submitted before meeting in Istanbul – Sybiha

Yermak, advisers to European leaders coordinate steps in preparation for G7 summit

Zelenskyy announces swap start which will last several days

Air defense destroys all four Kinzhal missiles, 479 enemy targets out of 499 downed

LATEST

Promise to accept Ukraine into NATO will remain in force even if not mentioned at alliance summit – Rutte

Zelenskyy holds meeting on schedule of intl work in June

Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

While Russia refuses to stop aggression, we will effectively deprive them of the means of terror – Sybiha

EBRD announces Vice President's visit to Kyiv to discuss reform architecture, war risk insurance

Eighteenth package of EU sanctions against Russia should be not just strong, but destructive – Sybiha

Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

Russia hasn’t still responded to our proposals submitted before meeting in Istanbul – Sybiha

Supreme Court confirms legality of forced alienation of Ukrtatnafta shares in favor of the state

AFU General Staff: almost quarter of all military clashes occur in Pokrovsk direction

AD
AD