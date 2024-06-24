POWER OUTAGE SCHEDULES TO BE APPLIED FOR WHOLE DAY ON TUESDAY – DTEK
POWER OUTAGE SCHEDULES TO BE APPLIED FOR WHOLE DAY ON TUESDAY – DTEK
POWER OUTAGE SCHEDULES TO BE APPLIED FOR WHOLE DAY ON TUESDAY – DTEK
USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House
EU agrees to provide EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine for armament from windfall revenues from immobilized Russian assets – Borrell
USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House
Special Topics: