14:36 21.06.2024

Govt allocates UAH 1 bln subvention for purchase of school buses - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 1 billion of subvention for the purchase of school buses, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

“Today the government is deciding to allocate UAH 1 billion for the purchase of school buses. The funds will be allocated in the form of a subvention for the regions. The safety and quality education of our children is the main investment that the state can make,” Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

He recalled that last year the Cabinet of Ministers also allocated UAH 1 billion for this procurement program, and as a result, 434 school buses were purchased.

“Both last year and this year, priority is given to Ukrainian producers. Thus, we also support the Ukrainian economy,” the prime minister emphasized.

