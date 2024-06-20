Facts

18:54 20.06.2024

Stefanishyna: We hope allies' decisions at NATO Summit to enshrine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to join Alliance

2 min read
Stefanishyna: We hope allies' decisions at NATO Summit to enshrine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to join Alliance

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna expressed hope that decisions of the allies at the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington would enshrine the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to join the Alliance.

"Our expectations in the Euro-Atlantic integration context remain unchanged: it is membership. And the language matters, although, of course, as a country which has been fighting for its survival for the third year in a row, we prioritize specific actions. Therefore, together with our allies, we are preparing for the NATO Summit in Washington a package of decisions that would strengthen Ukraine's defense capability," she told Interfax-Ukraine, when asked about some allies' aspiration to weaken the wording on Ukraine's future membership in a communique of the Washington summit.

As for language, Stefanishyna expressed gratitude to the allies who are aware of the threat posed by any "verbal ambiguities regarding Ukraine's integration."

"A stable unprecedented support for NATO membership among Ukrainian citizens cements the irreversibility of the Euro-Atlantic course. Ukraine will not be a 'gray zone', this is a matter of our survival. We hope this position would be enshrined in the decisions of our allies at the Summit," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Earlier, The Telegraph published an article alleging that the United States and Germany want to water-down the language of "irreversible" future membership of Ukraine in a communique of the NATO Summit in Washington.

Tags: #summit #nato_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

18:37 18.06.2024
Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

09:18 18.06.2024
G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

18:40 17.06.2024
Vereschuk: Having initiated Summit on Peace, Ukraine has done its homework, now it's up to intl community to respond

Vereschuk: Having initiated Summit on Peace, Ukraine has done its homework, now it's up to intl community to respond

10:11 17.06.2024
Swiss President: We have no illusions that we will reach final understanding at this Peace Summit

Swiss President: We have no illusions that we will reach final understanding at this Peace Summit

09:34 17.06.2024
Borrell on Putin's address: Russian aggression does not demonstrate real interest in peace

Borrell on Putin's address: Russian aggression does not demonstrate real interest in peace

17:19 15.06.2024
US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

17:11 15.06.2024
Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

16:08 15.06.2024
We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

15:51 15.06.2024
Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

15:26 15.06.2024
Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Staff HQ meeting: Govt tasked to develop conditions simplifying installation of solar panels, batteries

Power to be turned off hourly throughout day on Friday – DTEK

Romania to transfer Patriot system to Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine temporarily opens newswires on website due to accident on provider's end

In accident in Poland involving bus with Ukrainian citizens, 14 people injured – media

LATEST

Zelenskyy on Staff HQ meeting: Govt tasked to develop conditions simplifying installation of solar panels, batteries

Rheinmetall receives largest order in company's history for supply of 155 mm artillery ammunition, in particular for Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross provides more than 1,000 families with financial assistance for rehabilitation

Power to be turned off hourly throughout day on Friday – DTEK

Ten Ukrainian children return to Ukraine from occupied districts of Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – Lubinets

‘All for all’ swap difficult to implement, since Russia often doesn’t recognize presence of some persons in captivity - Media Initiative for Human Rights

Romania to transfer Patriot system to Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine temporarily opens newswires on website due to accident on provider's end

Canada allocates CAD 15 mln for completion of second stage of Holodomor Museum – Ministry of Culture

President of European Commission welcomes agreement by ambassadors on 14th sanctions package against Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD