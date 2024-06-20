Stefanishyna: We hope allies' decisions at NATO Summit to enshrine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to join Alliance

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna expressed hope that decisions of the allies at the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington would enshrine the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to join the Alliance.

"Our expectations in the Euro-Atlantic integration context remain unchanged: it is membership. And the language matters, although, of course, as a country which has been fighting for its survival for the third year in a row, we prioritize specific actions. Therefore, together with our allies, we are preparing for the NATO Summit in Washington a package of decisions that would strengthen Ukraine's defense capability," she told Interfax-Ukraine, when asked about some allies' aspiration to weaken the wording on Ukraine's future membership in a communique of the Washington summit.

As for language, Stefanishyna expressed gratitude to the allies who are aware of the threat posed by any "verbal ambiguities regarding Ukraine's integration."

"A stable unprecedented support for NATO membership among Ukrainian citizens cements the irreversibility of the Euro-Atlantic course. Ukraine will not be a 'gray zone', this is a matter of our survival. We hope this position would be enshrined in the decisions of our allies at the Summit," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Earlier, The Telegraph published an article alleging that the United States and Germany want to water-down the language of "irreversible" future membership of Ukraine in a communique of the NATO Summit in Washington.