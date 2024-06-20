West to support Ukrainian economy during war, isolate Russia, its allies – Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine

The support of the G7 countries for the Ukrainian economy is important in the war of attrition waged by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, said Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc.

"Strikes against energy infrastructure aim to incur economic destabilization to Ukraine. And our support to Ukraine must mean our support of Ukrainian economy, its stabilization and its growth. The more we integrate Ukrainian economy into Europe, Canada and others, the stronger it will be," the Ambassador said during a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

"Naturally, there is a lot of work ahead of us, but if we start with international unity, this is the right starting point to isolate Russia and its allies," she stressed.

Ambassador Cmoc also emphasized that the G7 and other partners consider territorial integrity of Ukraine and Russian troops leaving Ukrainian territory the key conditions for negotiations with Russia. "It is important that we perceive unity not only within the G7 member states, but that this unity expands beyond. The more states share the vision of united conditions to start negotiation conversations, the stronger this position becomes," the Ambassador argued.