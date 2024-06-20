Facts

12:21 20.06.2024

West to support Ukrainian economy during war, isolate Russia, its allies – Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine

1 min read
West to support Ukrainian economy during war, isolate Russia, its allies – Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine

The support of the G7 countries for the Ukrainian economy is important in the war of attrition waged by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, said Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc.

"Strikes against energy infrastructure aim to incur economic destabilization to Ukraine. And our support to Ukraine must mean our support of Ukrainian economy, its stabilization and its growth. The more we integrate Ukrainian economy into Europe, Canada and others, the stronger it will be," the Ambassador said during a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

"Naturally, there is a lot of work ahead of us, but if we start with international unity, this is the right starting point to isolate Russia and its allies," she stressed.

Ambassador Cmoc also emphasized that the G7 and other partners consider territorial integrity of Ukraine and Russian troops leaving Ukrainian territory the key conditions for negotiations with Russia. "It is important that we perceive unity not only within the G7 member states, but that this unity expands beyond. The more states share the vision of united conditions to start negotiation conversations, the stronger this position becomes," the Ambassador argued.

Tags: #kyiv_security_forum #open_ukraine #yatsenyuk #canada #economy #war #g7

MORE ABOUT

14:54 20.06.2024
Canada allocates CAD 15 mln for completion of second stage of Holodomor Museum – Ministry of Culture

Canada allocates CAD 15 mln for completion of second stage of Holodomor Museum – Ministry of Culture

11:58 20.06.2024
British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

11:40 20.06.2024
U.S. elections to not change American people's support for Ukraine – ex-ambassador Taylor

U.S. elections to not change American people's support for Ukraine – ex-ambassador Taylor

11:19 20.06.2024
Ukraine to become EU member, but path to not be easy – EU rep

Ukraine to become EU member, but path to not be easy – EU rep

10:50 20.06.2024
Poland interested in EU enlargement, Ukraine's membership – head of Foreign Affairs Committee of Polish Sejm

Poland interested in EU enlargement, Ukraine's membership – head of Foreign Affairs Committee of Polish Sejm

10:43 20.06.2024
Yatsenyuk: Recovery conference in Berlin, G7 meeting, Peace Summit demonstrate our unity

Yatsenyuk: Recovery conference in Berlin, G7 meeting, Peace Summit demonstrate our unity

10:00 20.06.2024
Russia may be invited to negotiations only after its defeat – French expert

Russia may be invited to negotiations only after its defeat – French expert

19:00 19.06.2024
G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF (LIVE)

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF (LIVE)

10:24 18.06.2024
AFU eliminate 1,230 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminate 1,230 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

09:18 18.06.2024
G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Staff HQ meeting: Govt tasked to develop conditions simplifying installation of solar panels, batteries

Stefanishyna: We hope allies' decisions at NATO Summit to enshrine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to join Alliance

Power to be turned off hourly throughout day on Friday – DTEK

Romania to transfer Patriot system to Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine temporarily opens newswires on website due to accident on provider's end

LATEST

Zelenskyy on Staff HQ meeting: Govt tasked to develop conditions simplifying installation of solar panels, batteries

Rheinmetall receives largest order in company's history for supply of 155 mm artillery ammunition, in particular for Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross provides more than 1,000 families with financial assistance for rehabilitation

Stefanishyna: We hope allies' decisions at NATO Summit to enshrine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to join Alliance

Power to be turned off hourly throughout day on Friday – DTEK

Ten Ukrainian children return to Ukraine from occupied districts of Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – Lubinets

‘All for all’ swap difficult to implement, since Russia often doesn’t recognize presence of some persons in captivity - Media Initiative for Human Rights

Romania to transfer Patriot system to Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine temporarily opens newswires on website due to accident on provider's end

President of European Commission welcomes agreement by ambassadors on 14th sanctions package against Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD