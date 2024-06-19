Enemy attacks Zaporizhia region 379 times over day, with destruction reported – regional authorities

Russian troops struck Zaporizhia region 379 times a day, eight settlements were under fire, said head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"During the day, the occupiers struck Zaporizhia region 379 times. There were eight settlements under enemy fire," his Telegram channel says.

According to Fedorov, the enemy launched an air strike on Vozdvyzhivka, and 140 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliai-Pole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novo-Andriyivka.

Also, 14 MLRS attacks covered Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Huliai-Pole, and 224 shelling was inflicted on the territory of Huliai-Pole, Zaliznodorozhne, Mala Tokmachka, Novo-Andriyivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

In addition, there were six reports of the destruction of housing. Civilians were not injured.