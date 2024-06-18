Facts

13:50 18.06.2024

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

On Tuesday night, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked two Russian oil depots in Rostov region, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The summer season of ‘bavovna’ (‘cotton’ – explosions in Russia) is in full swing: night fires at oil depots in Rostov region are a special operation of the SBU," the agency's interlocutor said on Tuesday.

According to him, two Rostov oil depots - Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt - were attacked by drones, the fire engulfed a total of 22 fuel tanks.

"After the successful launch of the SBU drones, powerful fires began at the facilities," the source added.

"Local residents were counting the explosions all night and complained that another drone had reached the target. It was especially noisy in the area of the railway station and at the port, where oil depots and fuel terminals are located," the agency interlocutor said.

"The SBU will continue to impose ‘drone sanctions’ against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the economic potential of the enemy, which provides the aggressor with resources to wage war against Ukraine," he concluded.

In total, SBU drones have already carried out more than 20 successful attacks on the facilities of the Russian oil complex in different regions.

Tags: #drones #sbu #russia

