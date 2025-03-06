Facts

11:41 06.03.2025

Macron: Today we can no longer take Russia at its word

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against a “fragile ceasefire” in Ukraine and stressed that we can no longer take Russia at its word.

“Today we can no longer take Russia at its word. Ukraine has the right to peace and security for itself. And this is in our interests, and in the interests of the security of the European continent. That is why we are working with our British and German friends and some other European countries,” he said in an address to the French, broadcast on the social network X.

Macron recalled a meeting in Paris and London a few days ago to consolidate the commitments that are necessary for Ukraine. The French leader stressed that after the peace agreement is signed, “we must prepare Ukraine so that it does not suffer a second invasion by Russia.”

“This, of course, implies long-term support for the Ukrainian army. This could also include the deployment of European forces. These forces will not go into battle today. They will not go to fight on the front lines. On the contrary, they will be there after the peace agreement is signed to ensure its full compliance,” Macron said.

Tags: #russia #macron

