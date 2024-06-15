Five people injured as Russian forces eleven times shell Donetsk region – local authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Russian occupation forces shelled Donetsk region eleven times over the past 24 hours, Head of Donetsk Regional Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"In Hirniak, Kurakhove community, four people were wounded, 14 apartment buildings, 35 private houses, three administrative buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Additionally, the community's Kurakhove and Vesely Hai were shelled," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

One building was destroyed and eleven buildings were damaged in Lyman. One person was injured and six houses were damaged in Zarichne.

Two houses and an enterprise were damaged in Novoukrainka, Vuhledar community.

In the Toretsk community, ten houses were damaged in Pivnichne and nine in New York.

In the Chasiv Yar community, four private houses were damaged.

One building was destroyed and two buildings were damaged in Siversk.

A total of 185 people, including 43 children, were evacuated from the front-line areas over the past day.