G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

The G7 countries express deep concern about the support of Russia from the People's Republic of China, according to the text of the final declaration of the leaders of the G7 countries following the summit, published on the Italian Presidency website on Friday.

"We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine. We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine," according to the document.

The communiqué notes that China's continued support for the Russian military-industrial complex allows Russia to continue its illegal war in Ukraine and has significant and widespread security consequences.

"We call on China to cease the transfer of dual-use materials, including weapons components and equipment, that are inputs for Russia's defense sector... We will continue taking measures against actors in China and third countries that materially support Russia's war machine, including financial institutions, consistent with our legal systems," the G7 leaders said.

In this context, they confirm that entities, including financial institutions, that facilitate Russia's acquisition of goods for its military-industrial complex support actions to undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. "Accordingly, we will impose restrictive measures consistent with our legal systems to prevent abuse and restrict access to our financial systems for targeted individuals and entities in third countries, including Chinese entities, that engage in this activity. We will take robust action against actors who aid Russia in circumventing our sanctions, including by imposing severe costs on all those who fail to immediately cease providing material support to Russia's aggression," the communiqué states.

The G7 leaders also condemn the growing military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including the export by North Korea and the purchase by Russia of North Korean ballistic missiles, which is a direct violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as well as Russia's use of these missiles against Ukraine.

The document also reaffirms the condemnation of the complicity of the Belarusian regime in the Russian war against Ukraine, the Russian nuclear rhetoric and its position of strategic intimidation, including its announced deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.