Ukrainian Red Cross announces competition for best sketch of chevron of rapid response units

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has announced a competition for the best sketch of the chevron of the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

“The goal of the competition is to choose the best sketch of the chevron of the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which will help determine the affiliation of volunteers to rapid response units and promote a unified visual perception of volunteers in this area throughout the country,” the Ukrainian Red Cross said on Facebook.

Among the criteria for the selection of sketches submitted to the competition are compliance with the principles of heraldry, originality.

The competition is held from June 12 to June 28, 2024, free of charge and everyone can participate in it.