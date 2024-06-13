Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

The Ukrainian forces have been able to stabilize the situation in the border area of Kharkiv region following Russia's offensive there, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown has said.

"Regarding Kharkiv. What I would tell you is that the situation is somewhat more stabilized now than it was over the past several weeks. One of the things that Ukrainians have been focused on over the past several months and before 2024 is building their defensive lines," he said during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III following the 23rd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Thursday.

According to Brown, the Ukrainian forces have been "fairly effective in building those defensive lines which has created a bit of stability."

However, he emphasized that one of the challenges though is that "the movement by the Russians towards Kharkiv actually pulls away focus and capability from other areas" and the Ukrainian forces have to spread their defenses.

"What we've seen is that Ukrainians have been very good at holding their defensive lines and I think they will be able to continue to do that in Kharkiv," Brown said.