Facts

18:03 13.06.2024

Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

1 min read
Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

The Ukrainian forces have been able to stabilize the situation in the border area of Kharkiv region following Russia's offensive there, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown has said.

"Regarding Kharkiv. What I would tell you is that the situation is somewhat more stabilized now than it was over the past several weeks. One of the things that Ukrainians have been focused on over the past several months and before 2024 is building their defensive lines," he said during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III following the 23rd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Thursday.

According to Brown, the Ukrainian forces have been "fairly effective in building those defensive lines which has created a bit of stability."

However, he emphasized that one of the challenges though is that "the movement by the Russians towards Kharkiv actually pulls away focus and capability from other areas" and the Ukrainian forces have to spread their defenses.

"What we've seen is that Ukrainians have been very good at holding their defensive lines and I think they will be able to continue to do that in Kharkiv," Brown said.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

12:07 12.06.2024
Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

14:28 10.06.2024
In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

20:13 06.06.2024
Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

20:32 04.06.2024
As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

14:36 24.05.2024
UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

12:38 23.05.2024
Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

15:18 21.05.2024
Pokrovsk remains Russian operational objective despite opening new axis in Kharkiv region – UK Defense Intelligence

Pokrovsk remains Russian operational objective despite opening new axis in Kharkiv region – UK Defense Intelligence

09:43 20.05.2024
Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

16:57 18.05.2024
One dead, five injured as a result of enemy shelling in Vovchansk community - prosecutor's office

One dead, five injured as a result of enemy shelling in Vovchansk community - prosecutor's office

15:34 18.05.2024
Car with civilians comes under enemy fire in Vovchansk, two people killed, two wounded - prosecutor's office

Car with civilians comes under enemy fire in Vovchansk, two people killed, two wounded - prosecutor's office

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Majority of Ukrainians think Russia's goal in war is extermination of Ukrainian nation – KIIS survey

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

LATEST

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

NSDC Secretary on initiative of Brazil and China: Intl law the only basis for just peace

Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

Ukraine to receive 152 mm shells worth more than EUR 350 mln through IFU

Strengthening defense lines, effective use of weapons, mobilization in Ukraine will have rather significant impact on battlefield

Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

AD
AD
AD
AD