Kyivteploenergo will buy 15 cogeneration units with total capacity of 60.5 MW for UAH 1.125 bln

The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo has identified KTS ENGINEERING (Slovakia) as the winner of the tender for the purchase of 15 sets of new cogeneration units with a total capacity of 40.5 MW.

According to the announcement in the ProZorro e-procurement system, the cost of the agreement will be UAH 1.125 billion with the expected purchase cost of UAH 1.262 billion.

Delivery time for nine sets of Austrian Jenbacher JMS 624 GS-N.L units with a capacity of 4.5 MW each and six sets of Jenbacher JMS 620 GS-N.L. with a capacity of 3.333 MW each - until December 31, 2025.

The electrical efficiency of JMS 624 operating on natural gas is 46.9%, thermal efficiency - 42.4%, JMS 620 - 45.4% and 43%, respectively.