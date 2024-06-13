Facts

15:57 13.06.2024

Kyivteploenergo will buy 15 cogeneration units with total capacity of 60.5 MW for UAH 1.125 bln

1 min read
Kyivteploenergo will buy 15 cogeneration units with total capacity of 60.5 MW for UAH 1.125 bln

The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo has identified KTS ENGINEERING (Slovakia) as the winner of the tender for the purchase of 15 sets of new cogeneration units with a total capacity of 40.5 MW.

According to the announcement in the ProZorro e-procurement system, the cost of the agreement will be UAH 1.125 billion with the expected purchase cost of UAH 1.262 billion.

Delivery time for nine sets of Austrian Jenbacher JMS 624 GS-N.L units with a capacity of 4.5 MW each and six sets of Jenbacher JMS 620 GS-N.L. with a capacity of 3.333 MW each - until December 31, 2025.

The electrical efficiency of JMS 624 operating on natural gas is 46.9%, thermal efficiency - 42.4%, JMS 620 - 45.4% and 43%, respectively.

 

Tags: #purchase #prozorro #cogeneration #kyivteploenergo

MORE ABOUT

18:00 15.05.2024
Kyivteploenergo to complete repair of heating network damage on Antonovycha Street on May 17

Kyivteploenergo to complete repair of heating network damage on Antonovycha Street on May 17

13:00 26.04.2024
Work of Kyivteploenergo blocked due to new searches by law enforcers – company

Work of Kyivteploenergo blocked due to new searches by law enforcers – company

18:52 04.04.2024
Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

18:20 01.04.2024
In Kyiv, 97% of residential buildings disconnected from heating

In Kyiv, 97% of residential buildings disconnected from heating

19:30 16.02.2024
Kyivteploenergo confirms compliance with occupational safety and health care to international standards

Kyivteploenergo confirms compliance with occupational safety and health care to international standards

19:03 01.02.2024
Defense purchases to be carried out according to competitive procedure through closed Prozorro module - Shmyhal

Defense purchases to be carried out according to competitive procedure through closed Prozorro module - Shmyhal

20:17 19.01.2024
Pork purchase prices 6.9% down over past week

Pork purchase prices 6.9% down over past week

20:44 21.12.2023
Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

17:25 13.12.2023
Kyivteploenergo conducts training on deployment of mobile boiler houses, reconnection of heat sources to alternative power supply

Kyivteploenergo conducts training on deployment of mobile boiler houses, reconnection of heat sources to alternative power supply

15:38 11.12.2023
Kyivteploenergo receives certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System

Kyivteploenergo receives certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

Argentina becomes new member of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format

Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with USA, Japan on sidelines of G7 summit in Italy

G7 agrees to unlock $50 bln from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine by late 2024

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

LATEST

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

Norway to transfer mortar ammunition to Ukraine worth about NOK 480 mln

Argentina becomes new member of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format

URCS, Lviv City Council, Govt of Lithuania to restore rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi

Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with USA, Japan on sidelines of G7 summit in Italy

URCS volunteers among first to arrive at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian missile attacks to help victims

Great Britain at G7 summit to announce allocation of over $300 mln for Ukraine

All necessary measures to protect Sumy region taken – Budanov

G7 agrees to unlock $50 bln from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine by late 2024

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD