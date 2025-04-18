Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 18.04.2025

Hospitals purchase medical goods worth UAH 9.2 bln in Q1 via ProZorro Market e-catalogue – Ministry of Health

Medical institutions purchased medical goods worth UAH 9.2 billion in Q1 through the ProZorro Market e-catalogue.

According to the state enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine (MPU), which administers the medical part of the catalogue, this is 1.4 times more than the volumes of the same period in 2024, when medical supplies worth UAH 6.36 billion were purchased through the electronic catalogue.

According to the MPU, savings in purchases through ProZorro Market amounted to UAH 1.3 billion, and customers saved an average of 12.7% of the expected cost.

At the same time, the percentage of closing deals in the e-catalogue was 78.8% versus 65.7% in open tenders, the average duration of the procedure was eight days versus 19 in open tenders.

The Medical Procurement of Ukraine also notes that in 2024 the number of customers increased to 1,978, and the number of qualified suppliers to 4,769.

