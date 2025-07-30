Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:47 30.07.2025

Synevo interested in buying businesses, may enter medical market in coming years

3 min read
The network of medical laboratories Synevo Ukraine will consider improving its situation in the laboratory market and entering the medical business in the years after 2025, if possible, said the company's Deputy General Director Mykola Skavronsky.

"As of now, the main task is, as they say, business continuation, so as not to stop, because something flew in there, windows were broken there, there is no electricity there. It is already much better than in previous years, but still this is the main thing," he told an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent on the sidelines of an event on the presentation of a new Ukrainian manual on evidence-based medicine in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to Skavronsky, Synevo does not plan to actively develop the network of laboratories, as has been the case in recent years, because it already covers demand and does not see the need to open more branches.

He added that currently the network's laboratories are not working in Kharkiv and Kherson due to the security situation, but the logistics are designed in such a way that the network of laboratories and branches fully meets the needs, and even exceeds them, taking into account the number of people who have left.

Currently, the main strategic direction for the company is cooperation with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) under the program of medical guarantees (PMG).

"We see a very big strategic step, because it is right when the state is the main purchaser of these services, and not people who prescribe for themselves, or doctors who only recommend. Perhaps in ten years it will be the main purchaser of medical services," Skavronsky emphasized.

As the Deputy General Director of Synevo Ukraine reported, as of now the company is absolutely satisfied with this cooperation, because there is dialogue and understanding between both parties.

However, according to him, Synevo still provides three to four times more services and research than contracted. As Skavronsky explained, this is due to the fact that the company has such capabilities and is trying to show its capabilities for the coming years, and thus conclude contracts for larger volumes for the following periods.

"As far as I remember, in the first half of the year alone, about 260,000 people passed through our points under the PMG - this is a huge number. Given that we only work for half of the country, because only one legal entity, which serves the central, southern, and western parts of Ukraine, is contracted," Skavronsky stated.

He also noted that Synevo could increase the volume of work in this regard if the legal entity serving clients in the eastern regions was also contracted.

Tags: #synevo #medical_business

