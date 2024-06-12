In Berlin, at Ukraine Recovery Conference, map of intl partnerships of Ukrainian cities, towns presented

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Vitaliy.Klychko

At Ukraine Recovery Conference, which takes place in Germany on June 11 and 12, a map of international partnerships of Ukrainian cities and towns was presented, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"During the Ukraine Recovery Conference, a map of international partnerships of Ukrainian cities and towns was presented. The database was prepared by the Association of Ukrainian Cities together with the Council of European Municipalities and Regions," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Klitschko said now only a third of Ukrainian communities have partners in other countries, of which 200 are among German municipalities.

"Today at the conference we discussed the further development of such cooperation. Since, as our partners emphasize, it is the cooperation of cities and the strengthening of local self-government that is key to strengthening European democracy. And also for the future restoration of Ukraine," Klitschko said.